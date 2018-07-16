Police to homeless camp: Leave within 72 hours

People living in a homeless camp along Third Street Downtown were told Monday to leave in 72 hours. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Cincinnati police are notifying people living in a homeless camp that recently popped up along Third Street under Fort Washington Way to vacate within 72 hours.

The area will be closed for cleaning and maintenance on Friday at 6 a.m. until work is complete, according to flyers going up Monday morning.

"Please vacate the area and take all personal belongings with you. Any items remaining will be considered abandoned," flyers read.

The written notices include information and contacts for alternative housing options.

Multiple city agencies will be involved in vacating the homeless camp, complete with tents, on city-owned property that runs underneath the overpass on Third Street near Plum Street, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote in memo Monday to Mayor John Cranley and City Council.

"The camp, as described below, raises health and safety issues for persons occupying the camp and other members of the public," Duhaney wrote.

He asked city leaders to "please keep in mind this is just the first step toward tackling a complex issue that will not be resolved overnight. This is a temporary solution and a positive step toward addressing the concerns and needs of a variety of stakeholders affected by this situation, including those currently residing in the camp.

"This plan is mindful of the numerous social, financial and public health elements enveloped in the situation. We believe this plan is humane, financially responsible and remedies many of the underlying issues related to this matter.

Anyone who is displaced will receive the opportunity to meet with social service providers and move to a temporary shelter if they wish until a more permanent housing situation is developed, his memo states.

The city plans to put a fence up around the area once it's cleared out and cleaned to prevent the homeless camp from cropping back up.

The city also is working with local social service providers to find a temporary housing solution for those displaced by the site cleanup and will fund a temporary shelter while their partners work on a permanent housing option. Other basic social services also will be provided. Details are still being worked out.

Acting city manager seeks solutions for Third Street homeless camp

