Butler County deputy honored for saving 8-year-old choking on candy

The child was choking on one of these candies (FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)

Madelynn wrote this note of gratitude to Deputy Mike Gipson. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)

Butler County Sheriff Mike Gipson was honored Monday for saving 8-year-old Madelynn Kurtz from choking on a piece of candy Saturday at a movie theater in Liberty Township. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Dan Wood)

A Butler County deputy sheriff is being honored Monday for saving an 8-year-old girl from choking on a piece of candy.

"I am so glad I am still alive. You are my hero. We appreciate you," Madelynn Kurtz wrote along with two hearts on a note to Deputy Mike Gipson.

The 12-year veteran with the sheriff's office received the agency's Life Saving Award.

Deputy Gipson was at the Cobb Theatre in Liberty Township Saturday when Madelynn began choking on a piece of Warheads Extreme Sour candy, according to the sheriff's office.

He immediately grabbed the child and performed the Heimlich maneuver until the treat was dislodged.

"This is a horrible situation that thankfully ended with the child being OK," Sheriff Richard Jones said.

"I am glad that Deputy Gipson was there and took action. His efforts saved this little girl's life. These things happen in the blink of an eye and I am elated that this one has a happy ending for all."

Jones is encouraging everyone to have some basic life-saving abilities.

He said several agencies offer classes to the public in CPR and other emergency medial care.

