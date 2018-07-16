Man wanted for alleged sex crimes against a child

Jeremy Breeden is wanted for alleged sex crimes against a child. (Park Hills Police)

Police are asking for help from the public to find a 41-year-old man accused of sex crimes against a child.

Jeremy Breeden was indicted in Kenton County on Friday for sodomy against a child under the age of 12 and two counts sexual abuse against a child under the age of 12.

A warrant for Breeden's arrest was signed by Judge Patricia Summe.

Breeden's last known address is in Bromley, Kentucky.

If you see him, call 911.

Police are asking if you have information on Breeden's whereabouts, call Kenton County Dispatch at 859-356-3191.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.