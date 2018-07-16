Will Madison Schools vote to arm teachers, staff?

The school board is meeting to decide whether the district will allow armed teachers and staff. (Source: Pixabay/file)

Nearly two and half years after a school shooting at Madison Junior Senior High School, the district could decide Monday night whether it'll allow armed teachers and staff in its schools.

Those who want it say it will let teachers and staff adequately defend and protect students. Those against it say arming staff won't stop or deter gun violence.

The board passed a resolution back in April to allow teachers to voluntarily carry weapons. This came after a shooting at the school in 2016 where 14-year-old James Austin Hancock carried a gun into the school's cafeteria and shot and injured two of his fellow classmates.

That touched off the great debate in Madison Township.

"Train them and arm them," said a meeting attendee on Friday who is one side of the debate.

"Filling our schools with people carrying loaded firearms will not make our children safer," said a person on the other side of the debate.

The school board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

