Prosecutor: Former court worker was giving search warrant info for $1K payments

A former Hamilton County Clerk's office worker has pleaded guilty to leaking details about drug cases in exchange for $1,000 payments.

Prosecutor Joe Deters says 45-year old Yakyma Boyd was giving search warrant information to a third party who would then alert the target of the warrants.

The West End woman is accused of removing and concealing documents and data related to an investigation by the Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit (RENU), according to her arrest slip.

Boyd pleaded guilty on Monday to tampering with evidence and bribery.

The alleged crimes occurred in October, court records show.

She worked at the clerk's office for 22 years.

Boyd will be sentenced on July 31.

A second person faces charges in connection with her.

Ernest Bryant, 49, of North College Hill is held on charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of rugs and having weapons while under disability.

He also was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, bribery, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Bryant is due in court on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.