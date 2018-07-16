Bomb threat at NKY bank closes roads in the area - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bomb threat at NKY bank closes roads in the area

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Huntington Bank in independence. (FOX19 NOW)
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A bank has been evacuated after a bomb threat Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to Kenton County dispatch, the threat was made at the Huntington Bank on Turkeyfoot Road.

Authorities have shut down Industrial Road as they investigate.

No other details have been released at this time. 

