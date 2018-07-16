Former congressional candidate indicted on multiple charges

The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost was indicted on multiple charges by a Warren County grand jury.

Samuel Ronan was indicted for obstructing official business, resisting arrest and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Ronan was arrested by Springboro Police in June.

Video of his arrest was posted to the department's Facebook page.

The incident happened near his home on Creekside Drive.

His next court date has not been scheduled.

