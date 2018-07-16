Oklahoma college presidents paid below the national average

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A new survey shows the chief executives of Oklahoma's public colleges are paid below the national average.
The Oklahoman reports the survey from The Chronicle of Higher Education found that heads of public colleges in the U.S. were paid an average of about $560,000 last year.
Former University of Oklahoma President David Boren, who retired June 30 , received total compensation of $437,992. Boren's successor, OU President Jim Gallogly, is paid $500,000.
Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis is paid $433,891, and Glen Johnson, Oklahoma's chancellor of higher education, receives $329,193.
James Ramsey, former president of the University of Louisville, ranked No. 1 with nearly $4.3 million.
The Oklahoma officials have the lowest salaries among public schools in the Big 12.
West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee made $799,650.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.Full Story >
A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.Full Story >
Two Arizona woman were arrested last week after troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin valued at approximately $300,000 during a traffic stop in Indian Hill.Full Story >
Two Arizona woman were arrested last week after troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin valued at approximately $300,000 during a traffic stop in Indian Hill.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office have joined the viral lip sync challenge that's sweeping the country.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office have joined the viral lip sync challenge that's sweeping the country.Full Story >
A former Hamilton County Clerk's office worker has pleaded guilty to leaking details about drug cases in exchange for $1,000 payments.Full Story >
A former Hamilton County Clerk's office worker has pleaded guilty to leaking details about drug cases in exchange for $1,000 payments.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost was indicted on multiple charges by a Warren County grand jury.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost was indicted on multiple charges by a Warren County grand jury.Full Story >