Pot plants sprout in city's planters

The marijuana seedlings started appearing in city planters in Powell, WY, late last month. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – City workers in Powell, WY, are cultivating a small marijuana crop, although they never intended to get into the pot-growing business.

The employees recently called Powell police after they found the small pot plants sprouting in city planters along with the other flowers that were supposed to be there.

“They recognized what it was once everything started to leaf out,” Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt told the Powell Tribune.

He said he suspects someone slipped marijuana seeds into the city planters. The first plants were found late last month, a short distance from the police station in the town of 6,000, about 15 miles south of the Montana border.

“As soon as I heard that I went out and checked all the plants in front of the PD to make sure there weren’t any [marijuana plants] in any of ours,” Eckerdt said.

So far, city workers have found three plants, but more could be on the way.

“They [the workers] just mentioned to me … that in the course of watering, they think — though we’re not sure yet — that there may be some additional ones popping up,” City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Del Barton also told the Tribune.

Hopefully, not all the city’s planters are going to pot.

