Pot plants sprout in city's planters

A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.Full Story >
A Kentucky man accused of placing glass shards into shipments of Styrofoam cups to be sent to fast-food restaurants has pleaded guilty in federal court to tampering with consumer products.Full Story >
Two Arizona woman were arrested last week after troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin valued at approximately $300,000 during a traffic stop in Indian Hill.Full Story >
Two Arizona woman were arrested last week after troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin valued at approximately $300,000 during a traffic stop in Indian Hill.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office have joined the viral lip sync challenge that's sweeping the country.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office have joined the viral lip sync challenge that's sweeping the country.Full Story >
A former Hamilton County Clerk's office worker has pleaded guilty to leaking details about drug cases in exchange for $1,000 payments.Full Story >
A former Hamilton County Clerk's office worker has pleaded guilty to leaking details about drug cases in exchange for $1,000 payments.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost was indicted on multiple charges by a Warren County grand jury.Full Story >
The candidate who challenged Steve Chabot for his seat in the Ohio 1st in the May 2018 Primary election and lost was indicted on multiple charges by a Warren County grand jury.Full Story >