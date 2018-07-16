WATCH: Butler County Sheriff’s Office joins lip sync challenge

The Butler County Sheriff's Office have shared their dynamite lip sync challenge video. (Source: BCSO)

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office have joined the viral lip sync challenge that's sweeping the country.

Law enforcement agencies from across the nation have been posting lip syncing videos with officers performing popular songs.

The BCSO recently shared their song on Facebook and joined the trend by posting a video featuring a montage of songs including Europe's "Final Countdown," Charlie Puth's "One Call Away," Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby," and 'NSync's "Bye, Bye, Bye."

"We officially challenge the Hamilton Police Department and the West Chester Police Department," the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.

