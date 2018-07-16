Troopers seize 4 pounds of heroin during traffic stop in Indian Hill

OSHP troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin during a traffic stop last week.

Two Arizona woman were arrested last week after troopers seized more than four pounds of heroin valued at approximately $300,000 during a traffic stop in Indian Hill.

Troopers stopped the women in a 2008 Nissan Altima with Arizona registration for an impeding traffic violation on I-275 near Indian Hill.

A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle after "criminal indicators" were observed.

The driver, Gloria Lopez, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, and passenger, Lizbeth Sophia Morales, 19, of Losarcos Sierra Vista, Arizona, were incarcerated in the Hamilton County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, and operating a vehicle with a false compartment.

If convicted, each woman could face up to 21 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.

