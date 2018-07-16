Amazon site overwhelmed by glitches on Prime Day - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Amazon site overwhelmed by glitches on Prime Day

(RNN) – Amazon’s website was experiencing glitchy performance on Monday as users flooded the retailer for Amazon Prime Day.

The day offers significant discounts for Prime users on electronics and other items.

Some links on Amazon’s site were returning users to the home page, in an apparent loop, and other aspects of the site appeared to be buggy, as well.

Those who made it to the shopping cart successfully, were given an error message once they tried to complete their purchase.

The errors were noticeable on both mobile and desktop, according to reports.

Apparently, the site defaulted to cute photos of puppies when users experienced loading errors.

Some users took to Twitter to show their disdain for the inconvenience.

The extra savings holiday kicked off at 3 pm ET and will be live for 36 hours.

