Lawsuit alleges USA Diving ignored sex abuse of divers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Two former divers are suing USA Diving, accusing the national governing body of ignoring or obstructing inquiries into allegations that a coach sexually abused them when they were young athletes.
The lawsuit names Indianapolis-based USA Diving, Inc., the Ohio State University Diving Club and Will Bohonyi.
The suit alleges Bohonyi coerced and forced the divers into frequent sex, telling them, "You owe me this."
The women's attorney, Jon Little, tells The Indianapolis Star other divers have come forward and "this is just the beginning for USA Diving."
Calls to a telephone listing for Bohonyi's most recent Columbus, Ohio, address went unanswered.
USA Diving declined to comment.
Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson says the school opened an administrative investigation in 2014 after learning about the allegations. Bohonyi was fired in August 2014.
