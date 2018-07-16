'Stay tuned': Downtown hotel hopes locksmith, device can help crack safe mystery

The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s. (Pixabay/file)

The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s.

"Remember Geraldo and Al Capone's safe?" the hotel wrote in a recent Facebook post. "It may very well be empty, but a neat story nevertheless. Stay tuned."

The Hilton Cincinnati is located at 35 West Fifth St. The hotel originally took to social media to say a locksmith had been brought in to solve the mystery and has since posted that a "hi-tech device" has been attached to the dial to determine the combination.

"The process takes 18 hours on average and prevents having to drill and potentially damage the safe," a post reads.

Mosler was one of the most reputable and popular safe companies of the 19th and 20th centuries and based in Hamilton, Ohio. We are unsure the last time it was opened though we know it's been at least 30 years.

A special hi tech device has been attached to the dial that will read and determine the combination. The process takes 18 hours on average and prevents having to drill and potentially damage the safe. This is all taking place in a secure location unviewable to the public. We appreciate the strong interest in this story. Stay tuned....

