38 pounds of suspected meth seized during Dayton drug investigation

Thirty-eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than a million dollars was seized on Monday, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Authorities with the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force seized the drugs, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, this morning while serving a search warrant at a home on Lexington Avenue in Dayton.

Donald Garrett, 52, of Dayton was arrested on drug charges.

Authorities believe the suspected methamphetamine was manufactured in Mexico, transported to California, and then shipped to Ohio.

"Thanks to the hard work of our task force members, these drugs were intercepted before they could go any further," DeWine said in a news release. "Thirty-eight pounds of methamphetamine is a tremendous amount of drugs, and my office is working each day with our state, local, and federal partners to stop the flow of opioids, methamphetamine, and other drugs into this state."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.