'Be quiet, be quiet! We've got a good hiding spot': Survivor describes deadly Waffle House shooting

A man who watched the murder of four people at a Waffle House in Antioch, TN, describes the harrowing experience. (Source: WSMV via CNN)

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV/CNN) – Three months after a deadly shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, a survivor is giving never-before-heard details.

"Once I took a bite we heard a 'pop pop!'" Tre Sneed said.

The survivor still dreams about the April 22 incident that left four people dead, even when he's not sleeping.

"If I'm home by myself and I'm washing dishes, sometimes I think bullets are going to fly through the window," Sneed said.

Police said the whole thing lasted 42 seconds, but it felt much longer to Sneed.

"You've got two minutes to live in a Waffle House, and when the clock starts, if you're still standing in the same place, you're dead. Go," Sneed explained.

He remembers hiding low to the ground with his friends and the dishwasher.

"She was on the ground screaming and rolling around, and I was like, 'Shh, be quiet, be quiet! We've got a good hiding spot. You're going to give us up,'" Sneed said.

He remembers the bullets.

"The next bullet or two was so close I'd seen concrete chunks of the wall hopping off the wall behind my head. I thought I was hit then. It was like 'pop, pop!'" he said.

And Sneed will never forget the moment James Shaw Jr. stepped in to stop the shooter.

"I just saw James Shaw going toe-to-toe with the dude and the shooter was against the counter and he was struggling with him," Sneed said.

Before then there was no escape. A bathroom door was locked. The back door was locked.

Sneed thanks God and Shaw for saving his life, and he reminds himself every day that he was one of the lucky ones.

"My heart is so heavy for those people's parents," said Shaw, adding his mother could be mourning his own death now if not for Shaw's bravery.

