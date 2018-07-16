SC Rep. Joe Wilson: I was 'target of practical jokes' by implying toddlers should be armed

A South Carolina politician implies toddlers should be armed. It was a trick Congressman Joe Wilson (R- Springdale, SC) fell for in the new comedy on Showtime, 'What is America?' promo. (Source: SHOtime screenshot/YouTube)

A South Carolina politician implies toddlers should be armed. It was a trick Congressman Joe Wilson (R- District 2) fell for in the new comedy on Showtime, 'Who is America?' promo. Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, widely known for his role as Borat, fooled the congressman.

Wilson isn't laughing, nor are some constituents. Wilson says he was the target of a joke. Some constituents call his statement "stupid" and "utterly ridiculous."

In the show's promo, Wilson went along with Cohen, who posed as an Israeli fighting terrorism. He implied agreement that 3-year-old should be armed.

“A 3-year-old cannot defend from an assault rifle by throwing a Hello Kitty pencil case at it. Our founding fathers did not put an age limit on the Second Amendment," Wilson said.

Constituents shared feelings about arming a pre-schooler or Kindergartner.

“I thought he may need to listen to the question a little bit more because it’s a very stupid idea for anybody to agree to that," Molly Brautigam said.

“As a parent, it makes you really pissed off that they would think of such things for your child to be carrying such a weapon that they don’t even need to be carrying," April Meadows said.

Sean Carrigan is running against Wilson for his seat in Congress, and said: "strong leadership should not fall prey to such an easy tactic and be tricked like this.”

Unavailable for an on-camera interview on Monday, Wilson's office sent a statement saying:

Public officials of both parties, like everyone, can be the target of practical jokes - and that’s what you’ve seen in this instance. The request was to thank me for being a friend of Israel. I was targeted due to my strong support of Israel and my open door office policy - and what I told this group was that I’ve worked to strengthen our relationship with Israel and that I will continue to work with President Donald Trump to do so.

You can watch the clip here:

