Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen push back against Sarah Palin - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen push back against Sarah Palin

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cohen stars in the new Showtime series "Who Is America?", premiering on Sunday, July ... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cohen stars in the new Showtime series "Who Is America?", premiering on Sunday, July ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

The network says in a statement Monday that Baron Cohen "did not present himself as a disabled veteran" or wear any military apparel when he met with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin last week on Facebook complained that Baron Cohen "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair when she was "duped" into an interview. She challenged Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.

In the new show "Who Is America?," Baron Cohen dons various prosthetics and accents in an attempt to embarrass those on the right and left.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent

    US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:09:37 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:12:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

    Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

    Full Story >

    Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

    Full Story >

  • Once a Trump critic, Roby seeking redemption in Ala. runoff

    Once a Trump critic, Roby seeking redemption in Ala. runoff

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:35:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:12:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a GOP strategy session. Roby is seeking Republican redemption in a runoff election th...
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.Full Story >
    Once a Trump critic, GOP congresswoman Martha Roby seeks redemption in Alabama runoff.Full Story >

  • Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

    Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:20:06 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:12:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism.Full Story >
    Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly