Flossing toothbrush recalled because it could catch on fire

The recalled Sonic-Fusion toothbrushes could catch on fire, according to the FDA. (Source: FDA)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of the Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush. (Source: FDA)

(RNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of a flossing toothbrush that could overheat and burn customers.

The agency is warning that the charging base of two models of the Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush – models SF-01 and SF-02 – could overheat and cause melting and sparking, "possibly causing fire, shocks or burns."

Consumers in the U.S. have reported malfunctioning toothbrushes to the manufacturer, Water Pik, Inc., according to the FDA.

SF-01 models with serial/lot numbers of SF01 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28 are affected. The recalled serial/lot numbers for model SF-02 are SF02 17 06 01 through SF02 18 06 28.

The toothbrushes were distributed between June 2017 and June 2018 throughout the U.S.

The FDA said customers who own the affected products should immediately stop using them. They should also unplug them and return them to Water Pik.

Other flossing toothbrushes made by Water Pik aren't affected by the recall.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.