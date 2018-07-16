Little boy is happy playing near big-boy toys

The boy is playing with his toy dump truck and baby backhoe, maybe 10 yards from the real things. (Source: City of New Bern, NC Government)

(RNN) – When you’re a young, your heroes can be simple – a police officer, a football player, maybe even a construction worker.

A little boy in New Bern, NC, has found his – a utility crew right outside his house.

“This little fella comes outside every day to visit our … crews … while they repair & replace major underground water/sewer infrastructure,” the city said on its Facebook page.

A picture with the post shows the boy playing with his toy dump truck and baby backhoe, maybe 10 yards from the real things.

“His mom says he refuses to come inside until crews break for lunch or leave for the day. We think he's officially the youngest dump truck driver on the job site!”

It seems to be a match made in toddler heaven – a boy, some dirt and his toys.

“The project coordinator says he's been bringing the child his own pile of dirt to play with each day & the little boy greets the city staff with high fives,” the city said.

“We'll have to ask Mom if we can adopt him as part of our crew! :)”

