Mystery driver helps police arrest fleeing man

MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO (KYTV/CNN) – After a routine traffic stop turned into a foot chase, police in Missouri are thankful for the help of one good Samaritan.

On Saturday afternoon, a sergeant with the Mountain View Police Department made a traffic stop along the highway.

"Neither one of them had an ID. The driver nor the passenger had an ID. [The sergeant] got their information and something just didn't seem right," said Cpl. Josh Ashlock, who was busy patrolling streets during the traffic stop. "He came back to his car and called me and told me to come over and assist him."

The sergeant found out the passenger, Ronnie Blake, had several outstanding felony warrants.

Once Ashlock arrived, the sergeant updated him on the situation and told him about the numerous no-bond warrants for Blake's arrest.

"And about that time, I looked up and the passenger, Mr. Blake, jumped up out of the car and took off running," Ashlock said.

Ashlock and the sergeant chased after Blake.

"As we're running down 60 Highway here, you can see this vehicle come up over here," Ashlock said, pointing to police dashcam footage. "They veer across the lanes onto the shoulder in front of Mr. Blake, but didn't make contact with him. They got close enough that Mr. Blake fell down and we were able to get him in custody."

Ashlock said all police know about the car is that it was black and had North Carolina plates.

He just wishes the driver would've hung around for a proper thank you.

“I'd probably go buy them lunch or something," Ashlock said. "That doesn't happen very often, and you know when we get a chance ... you know, people thank us all the time for what we do. I would thank them. We appreciate that. Otherwise, who knows – we may still be running."

Once captured, Blake was found carrying meth and several syringes, police said. He's currently being held in the Howell County jail.

