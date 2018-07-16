Kenton County police accepting school resource officer applications

Kenton County police are accepting applications for school resource officers.

"An employee in this class is responsible for specialized work in the prevention of criminal acts and other police related activities in school environment and settings," a recent Facebook post from Kenton County police reads.

Anyone wishing to apply for this position should contact the Human Resource Office by application and resume by July 27 at 4 p.m.

