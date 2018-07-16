23 children injured as 5 summer camp buses collide in NJ

The buses were transporting campers home from the JCC Camp in Medford, NJ. (Source: KYW/CNN)

MEDFORD, NJ (KYW/CNN) – A concerning scene unfolded Monday afternoon in New Jersey after an accident involving five school buses.

School officials say the buses all rear-ended each other.

They were transporting campers home from the JCC Camp, a Jewish summer camp, in Medford.

There were 23 children and one staff member treated at nearby hospitals for minor injuries.

The rest of the campers and staff members were taken back to the camp on other buses.

