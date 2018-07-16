Police investigating after empty truck found in Butler County wa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police investigating after empty truck found in Butler County waterway

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Police responded Monday to a car found in Hamilton's Ford Canal. (Source: Hamilton police) Police responded Monday to a car found in Hamilton's Ford Canal. (Source: Hamilton police)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

Police responded Monday to a car found in Hamilton's Ford Canal.

Authorities say they found the vehicle unoccupied, and it was eventually removed from the waterway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly