Police investigating after empty truck found in Butler County waterway

The McIver family had just gotten a new LG washing machine. They hadn’t even used it yet.Full Story >
The McIver family had just gotten a new LG washing machine. They hadn’t even used it yet.Full Story >
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.Full Story >
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.Full Story >
The Jones County couple charged in an ongoing animal cruelty investigation have been released from jail on their own recognizance.Full Story >
The Jones County couple charged in an ongoing animal cruelty investigation have been released from jail on their own recognizance.Full Story >
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.Full Story >
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.Full Story >
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.Full Story >
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.Full Story >