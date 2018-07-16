Man accused of shooting ISP trooper during traffic stop to use insanity defense

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.Full Story >
The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.Full Story >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.Full Story >
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.Full Story >
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to a hospital in Clermont County overnight.Full Story >
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to a hospital in Clermont County overnight.Full Story >