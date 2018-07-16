Police believe convicted burglar behind rash of North Avondale break-ins

Cincinnati police are searching for a 47-year-old man in connection to a rash of break-ins in North Avondale.

A resident in the neighborhood caught a man on camera trying to break into their home this past week. Police believe the man in the video is Gary Hunter, who was released from prison in October after serving nine years for six counts of aggravated burglary.

"I would not want to meet him in an alleyway. He looks determined," said Dan Rosenfield, who captured the suspect on his Ring surveillance device.

Though the man in the video wasn't able to break into Rosenfield's home, he was captured from a different angle on another camera about a half hour later strolling by with a purse.

"A neighbor of ours had a purse stolen from her kitchen. She had left the back door unlocked," said Rosenfield.

Hunter is no stranger to the North Avondale neighborhood -- cases from 2008 that landed him in prison involved homes in that area.

"This particular individual as it turns out is known to have been in this neighborhood before," said Rosenfield.

Other residents like Tee Maguire aren't surprised by the break-ins. He's been a victim himself.

"Several times," he said. "I mean mainly my own fault by not locking the car."

Hunter has a reputation for stealing purses, wallets, and electronics. If you see Hunter or know where he might be, you're asked to call 911.

