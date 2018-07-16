Community gathers to celebrate abandoned couch on sidewalk

The "Palm Bay Couch" has drawn large crowds in Brevard County, FL. (Source: News 13 Orlando/Bay News 9 via CNN)

WEST MELBOURNE, FL (NEWS 13 ORLANDO/BAY NEWS 9/CNN) – An abandoned couch in Florida has turned into a community spectacle.

People are coming out to snap pictures of the "Palm Bay Couch" after a photo of it caught attention online.

There was a festive atmosphere Sunday night surrounding the couch; people even assembled a living room around it.

"It fell off of someone's truck about three weeks ago," said Megan Mannon, who visited the couch.

The couch remained all alone on the sidewalk, until this past weekend, when a rug appeared near it.

After that, a TV, plants, books, a clock and a vacuum cleaner appeared.

"People are just adding to it," Mannon said.

Then came the Palm Bay Couch Facebook page, which gained thousands of likes within hours.

After that, a pop-up food drive began near the outdoor living room, collecting canned goods for the needy.

Police had the display moved off the sidewalk for safety Sunday night. On Monday, curious crowds continued to come.

"I think it's wild that this is going on, and I think it's an awesome thing that's happened to bring the community together. Who knew?" said Kimberly Merrick, who paid the couch a visit with her son.

Some local realtors took advantage, holding an impromptu "open house" on the tiny piece of property.

"This is a no-brainer. It's clearly prime real estate for Brevard County right now," said Mikayleigh Ryan, a real estate company marketing manager.

