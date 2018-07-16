Dunkin' Donuts worker fired after refusing to serve Cleveland police officer

A Dunkin' Donuts employee was fired after refusing to serve a Cleveland police officer. (Source: WOIO)

A West Side Dunkin' Donuts made headlines Monday after an employee refused to serve an on-duty Cleveland police officer, according to Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association.

Incidentally, the officer he turned away was Frank Garmback, the driver of the police cruiser that responded to the Tamir Rice call.

Rice, 12, was shot and killed by Garmback's partner -- officer Timothy Loehmann -- at Cudell Recreation Center in 2014.

The employee, who wasn't aware of Garmback's connection to Rice, said he didn't serve cops.

The employee, who worked at the West 117th Street location, was subsequently fired after the interaction last Friday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.