Ohio begins preparations to execute killer of man met in bar

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is beginning preparations to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction plans to transport inmate Robert Van Hook from death row in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) on Tuesday to the state death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The 58-year-old Van Hook is scheduled to die Wednesday morning for stabbing and strangling David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Prosecutors say Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) rejected Van Hook's request for clemency, and the inmate does not have any appeals pending.

Van Hook's attorneys say they were disappointed the governor didn't give more weight to the inmate's military service and childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.