Ohio's governor to dedicate state park named for Jesse Owens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's governor plans to dedicate a new state park and wildlife area named for Olympic great Jesse Owens.
Two of Owens' daughters are expected to accompany Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) during Tuesday's dedication events in Columbus at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and later in the day at Miner's Memorial Park in McConnelsville.
The Republican governor announced the creation of the park earlier this year in his final State of the State speech.
The land spans parts of Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Noble counties. The new park was created after the Ohio Department of Natural Resources struck a deal last year with American Electric Power to buy a large portion of a 60,000-acre (24,281-hectare) parcel owned by the company and known as ReCreation Land.
