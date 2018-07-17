Lexington Center to break ground on expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The city of Lexington is breaking ground this week on the expansion of the Lexington Convention Center, home to Rupp Arena.

The $241 million project will begin in August and finish in late 2021.

On Thursday, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and leaders from the state and the University of Kentucky will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction. The ceremony will be in front of Heritage Hall on West Main Street.

The three-year project will be built in phases to allow Rupp Arena and much of the existing convention center to remain in operation.

It will include 100,000 square feet (9,290 sq. meters) of exhibit halls and a new ballroom.

