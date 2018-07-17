'I don't have a nose anymore': TX woman accused of biting off, swallowing woman's nose

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A woman in Houston faces an assault charge after she allegedly jumped another woman, bit off a piece of her nose and swallowed it when the victim refused to get her alcohol and cigarettes.

Jessica Collins, 41, is out on bond after she was charged with misdemeanor assault-bodily injury in the Wednesday night incident.

"I've seen a lot. I've seen other parts bit off. I mean, it does happen. This case here is probably the first we've had in probably four or five years, but it does happen,” said Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

The suspect was temporarily staying with a next-door neighbor of the 28-year-old victim, identified only as Tatiana.

Tatiana says she went to a bar with her neighbor, and when the two returned, Collins demanded alcohol and cigarettes.

The victim refused and told Collins to leave. She says the suspect instead jumped on her and pulled her to the ground by her hair. She then allegedly bit off a large piece of Tatiana’s nose and swallowed it.

"I didn't have time to react, to push her away. I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn't. All I could remember was the taste of the blood in my mouth,” Tatiana said.

Tatiana, who doesn’t have health insurance, is now trying to raise money to get emergency plastic surgery on her nose. Her friends set up a GoFundMe page to help her.

Warning: The fundraising page features graphic photos that viewers may find disturbing. Click here to access it.

Doctors told Tatiana she needs to have the surgery within two weeks, or it will become more complicated as the wound heals.

The victim is also struggling with fear, saying she only feels safe in her bedroom. She wants Collins to stay away from her.

