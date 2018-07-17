Clerk accused of leaking search warrants pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) - A longtime clerk of courts employee in Ohio who was accused of leaking search warrants and warning potential law enforcement targets has pleaded guilty.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Yakyma Boyd entered her plea Monday to felony charges of bribery and tampering with evidence. She is expected to receive a six-month prison sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors.
The 45-year-old woman worked for the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office for 22 years, and prosecutors say she affected an unknown number of cases.
Officials say she was paid about $1,000 per search warrant that she shared.
Boyd's attorney says his client was treated "more than fairly."
Prosecutors have also charged 49-year-old Ernest Bryant in the case. He is due on court Aug. 2.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A video circulating on social media appears to show a fight involving crutches that unfolded in Westwood.Full Story >
A video circulating on social media appears to show a fight involving crutches that unfolded in Westwood.Full Story >
Should you be giving panhandlers standing at off ramps money? Mt. Healthy police say no, and they recently posted concerns on Facebook.Full Story >
Should you be giving panhandlers standing at off ramps money? Mt. Healthy police say no, and they recently posted concerns on Facebook.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a 47-year-old man in connection to a rash of break-ins in North Avondale.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are searching for a 47-year-old man in connection to a rash of break-ins in North Avondale.Full Story >
Police responded Monday to a car found in Hamilton's Ford Canal.Full Story >
Police responded Monday to a car found in Hamilton's Ford Canal.Full Story >
Authorities responded to a report of shots fired Monday afternoon in Covington.Full Story >
Authorities responded to a report of shots fired Monday afternoon in Covington.Full Story >