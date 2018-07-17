Hawaii lava boat tours continue after explosion, injuries

At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.Full Story >
The dust devil lasted about 30 seconds and destroyed a blue canopy next to the baseball field.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Graffiti across a pavilion at Stanbery Park has residents and people who visit the park upset.Full Story >
The man who found Brittany Stykes dead in a Jeep in Aug. 2013 says releasing that vehicle to her husband would be an incredible miscarriage of justice.Full Story >
The city of Cincinnati is trying a new way to combat panhandling.Full Story >
A Sharonville man has arrived at Ohio's death house, where in a few hours, he will be executed.Full Story >
A McDonald's employee was convicted Monday of shooting and critically wounding two coworkers inside the eatery late last year and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.Full Story >
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleFull Story >
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaFull Story >
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.Full Story >
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."Full Story >
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersFull Story >
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationFull Story >
