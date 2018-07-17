Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after lava injuries - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after lava injuries

(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa... (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...
Map locates where boat was hit by lava.; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm; Map locates where boat was hit by lava.; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, people watch a plume of steam as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, Monday, Jul... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, people watch a plume of steam as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, Monday, Jul...

By AUDREY McAVOY and CALEB JONES
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

The Coast Guard prohibits vessels from getting closer than 984 feet (300 meters) from where Kilauea volcano's lava oozes into the sea. The agency had been allowing experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get closer up to 164 feet (50 meters), but it stopped allowing those exceptions Monday morning.

A woman in her 20s was transported to Honolulu in serious condition with a broken thigh bone. The other 22 people injured were treated for minor burns and scrapes, including 12 who were treated at a hospital in Hilo.

Moku Nui Lava Tours Captain Kanoa Jones, whose boat was not involved in Monday's incident at Kilauea volcano, said not running the tours would only withhold income from local restaurants and other businesses dependent on tourism, he said.

"If we stop operating, it not only hurts us, it hurts the community," Jones said.

The Coast Guard, state and local officials were investigating what happened.

Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West said the agency can't say whether it will change its safety zone rules until it finishes its investigation.

The county strictly limits access to the lava on land for safety reasons, making boat and helicopter tours the only options people have to witness volcanic spectacle in person. The ocean and aerial tours each cost about $250.

The restrictions have deterred many travelers from visiting the Big Island in general, and Puna near the volcano in particular.

Shane Turpin, the owner and captain of the vessel that was hit, said he never saw the explosion.

He and his tour group had been in the area for about 20 minutes making passes of the ocean entry about 500 yards - which is the length of five football fields - offshore, Turpin said.

He didn't observe "any major explosions," so he navigated his vessel closer, to about 250 yards (228 meters) away from the lava.

"As we were exiting the zone, all of a sudden everything around us exploded," he said. "It was everywhere."

The U.S. Geological Survey says explosions of varying sizes occur whenever 2,000-degree (1,093-degree Celsius) lava enters much colder seawater.

Monday's large blast may have been amplified by the relatively shallow water at the point where the lava entered the sea. That's because explosions occur much closer to the surface in such spots.

In contrast, lava that entered the ocean in 2016 hit a steep slope and quickly fell to deeper parts of the sea, said Janet Babb, a geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The volcano has also been pumping more lava into the water now compared to past years, Babb said. Kilauea is sending to the sea as much as 26 times the amount of lava per second than it did during the 2016-17 eruption.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass. Despite the hazards, several companies operate such tours. The Coast Guard said tour vessels have operated in the area going back at least 20 years.

The molten rock is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting continuously for the past 35 years. In May, its eruption entered a new phase when it began spurting lava through newly formed fissures in a residential neighborhood. It has destroyed more than 700 homes since then. But the only serious injury over the past two months was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

Captain Jones said an evening boat tour left for the ocean-entry site and it was business as usual.

"It is Mother Nature," Jones said. "You never know."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after lava injuries

    Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after lava injuries

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-07-17 06:41:55 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:12:21 GMT
    (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP). This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows damage to the roof of a tour boat after an explosion sent lava flying through the roof off the Big Island of Hawa...
    Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a...Full Story >
    Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.Full Story >

  • Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

    Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:35:07 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-07-17 06:45:13 GMT
    Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.Full Story >
    Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.Full Story >

  • 23 injured after explosion hurls 'basketball-sized' lava bomb onto tour boat

    23 injured after explosion hurls 'basketball-sized' lava bomb onto tour boat

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-07-17 05:46:17 GMT

    At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials. 

    Full Story >

    At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials. 

    Full Story >
    •   

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police: 1 killed, 3 to hospital after car slams into home

    Police: 1 killed, 3 to hospital after car slams into home

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:12:30 GMT
    One person is dead, and three others including an infant were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house on Winton Ridge Lane in Winton Hills early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)One person is dead, and three others including an infant were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house on Winton Ridge Lane in Winton Hills early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

    One adult died and three others, including a a baby, were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house in Winton Hills early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. 

    Full Story >

    One adult died and three others, including a a baby, were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house in Winton Hills early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. 

    Full Story >

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER

    Cooler air arrives Tuesday

    Cooler air arrives Tuesday

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:11 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:11:33 GMT
    (File graphic)(File graphic)

    FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather

    Full Story >

    FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather

    Full Story >

  • Hotel hopes locksmith, device cracks safe mystery

    Hotel hopes locksmith, device cracks safe mystery

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:11 AM EDT2018-07-17 08:11:00 GMT
    The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s. (Pixabay/file)The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s. (Pixabay/file)

    The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s.

    Full Story >

    The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly