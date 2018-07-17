California woman describes finding cliff plunge survivor

A Fairfield man is fighting to keep his service dog, which is currently not allowed in the city because of an ordinance banning pit bulls.Full Story >
One week after porn star Stormy Daniels was arrested at a Columbus strip club and walked inside a police station, officers have released body camera footage of the incident.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped. (Source: CNN, Columbus police)Full Story >
The man who found Brittany Stykes dead in a Jeep in Aug. 2013 says releasing that vehicle to her husband would be an incredible miscarriage of justice.Full Story >
Graffiti across a pavilion at Stanbery Park has residents and people who visit the park upset.Full Story >
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleFull Story >
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaFull Story >
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.Full Story >
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."Full Story >
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersFull Story >
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationFull Story >
