Police: 1 killed, 3 to hospital after car slams into home

One adult died and three others, including a a baby, were taken to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a house in Winton Hills early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Winton Ridge Lane about 2 a.m., police said.

Two adult passengers were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. One has a broken leg. The other suffered a broken arm.

The fourth passenger, an infant girl, was not believed to be hurt, police said. But she was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital to get checked out as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

