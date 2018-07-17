Cincinnati killer set to die Wednesday

Robert Van Hook is scheduled to be executed Wednesday morning. (Photo: Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation)

A convicted killer condemned to die 30 years ago in the gruesome murder of a Cincinnati man is scheduled to be executed Wednesday morning.

Robert Van Hook is expected to be transferred Tuesday from death row in Chillicothe to the state death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

A federal judge is allowing the use of an open phone line to his courtroom during the execution.

The decision by Judge Michael Merz again permits a system created last year when defense attorneys tried unsuccessfully to stop an execution based on the inmate's reaction to the lethal drugs.

Under the order, attorneys for death row inmate Robert Van Hook and an assistant attorney general will be on the line with the judge in case something goes awry.

Van Hook, 58, was convicted in the stabbing and strangling of David Self in Cincinnati on Feb. 18, 1985.

He met Self in a downtown Cincinnati bar and then lured him back to Self's Hyde Park apartment under sexual pretenses, strangled him unconscious, stabbed and mutilated his body and stole his valuables.

Prosecutors say Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

He also has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Gov. John Kasich recently rejected Van Hook's request for clemency, and there are no pending appeals.

Van Hook's attorneys say they were disappointed Kasich didn't give more weight to the inmate's military service and childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse.

