Pedestrian hit in Clermont County

Since investigators had no murder weapon and saw no signs of struggle, initially, their investigation led nowhere. But in February, authorities started to question if the murder was actually a suicide.Full Story >
The McIver family had just gotten a new LG washing machine. They hadn’t even used it yet.Full Story >
In a news release issued July 15, Papa John's International said a special committee of the board of directors "has approved and directed the company to terminate Mr. Schnatter's Founder Agreement."Full Story >
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.Full Story >
A West Side Dunkin' Donuts made headlines Monday after an employee refused to serve an on-duty Cleveland police officer, according to Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association.Full Story >
