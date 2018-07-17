Pedestrian hit in Clermont County

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Clermont County overnight, authorities said.

The man called 911 after he was struck in the 3500 block of State Route 756 in Felicity just before 10 p.m. Monday, county dispatchers said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and also called 911, they said.

The pedestrian was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Air Care initially was called to fly to the scene according to standard procedure in that area of the county, dispatchers said.

But first responders canceled the request as soon as they arrived and accessed the situation, they said.

The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Initially, the extent of his injuries was not released. Early Tuesday, a patrol dispatcher said they are considered minor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating, a patrol dispatcher said.

Further details were not immediately available.

