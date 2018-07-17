APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award celebrating literature's power to foster peace.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials have chosen John Irving, whose first novel was published 50 years ago when he was 26, for the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. It's named for the late U.S. diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnia peace accords reached in Ohio.

Sharon Rab, founder and chairwoman of the peace prize foundation, says Irving's books help readers learn to understand and identify with people different from themselves.

The award carries a $10,000 prize. Previous winners include Studs Terkel, Taylor Branch, Gloria Steinem, and Elie Wiesel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt after car slams into home

    Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt after car slams into home

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:53:07 GMT
    One person is dead, and three others including an infant were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house on Winton Ridge Lane in Winton Hills early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)One person is dead, and three others including an infant were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a house on Winton Ridge Lane in Winton Hills early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

    One adult died and three others, including a a baby, were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a home in Winton Hills early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. 

    Full Story >

    One adult died and three others, including a a baby, were taken to hospitals after a car crashed into a home in Winton Hills early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. 

    Full Story >

  • Pedestrian hit in Clermont County

    Pedestrian hit in Clermont County

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:33:37 GMT
    Raycom Media/fileRaycom Media/file

    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to a hospital in Clermont County overnight.

    Full Story >

    A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to a hospital in Clermont County overnight.

    Full Story >

  • Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest

    Stormy Daniels set to perform in Ohio 3 weeks after arrest

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:09:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:20:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon...(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels is set to return to Ohio next mon...
    Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.Full Story >
    Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly