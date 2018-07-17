Suspected Houston serial killer captured following chase - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Suspected Houston serial killer captured following chase

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is accused of killing his victims then stealing their cars.He is linked to three murders. (Source: KTRK/CNN) Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is accused of killing his victims then stealing their cars.He is linked to three murders. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN/RNN) - The manhunt for suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez has ended.

Rodriguez, 46, was captured following a chase in northwest Harris County, TX, Tuesday morning.

He was in a stolen gray Nissan Sentra and was arrested following a 14-minute pursuit around 7 a.m.

Rodriguez surrendered peacefully.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said there was a pistol inside the car.

A search had been underway for Rodriguez since Monday.

Rodriguez, thought to be 46, is a parolee who investigators believe cut off his GPS monitor within the last two weeks and soon started killing.

"We're here today to sound the alarm serious concern he's strike again and we all need to be vigilant no matter the circumstances report him immediately," said Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department Monday.

Rodriguez is a suspect in a violent crime spree that includes three murders and one shooting.

The first murder occurred last week in Cypress, TX. The most recent was Monday at a Mattress One store where a sales rep found an employee dead next to a mattress near the back door.

Investigators believed Rodriguez murdered his victims then stole their cars.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, served time for a sex crime against a 16-year-old girl, according to court records.

He also has convictions for burglary, auto theft and criminal trespass.

While in prison, Rodriguez racked up another conviction for having a weapon in prison. He was on paroled in September 2017.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent

    US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:09:37 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:26:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

    Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

    Full Story >

    Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

    Full Story >

  • Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

    Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-17 04:20:06 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:26:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.

    Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.

    Full Story >

    Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.

    Full Story >

  • Hometown hero Harper wins thrilling HR Derby over Schwarber

    Hometown hero Harper wins thrilling HR Derby over Schwarber

    Monday, July 16 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-07-17 02:47:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:31 GMT
    Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) reacts to his winning hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) reacts to his winning hit during the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    Harper thrills home crowd and father by winning Home Run Derby over Schwarber 19-18.

    Full Story >

    Harper thrills home crowd and father by winning Home Run Derby over Schwarber 19-18.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly