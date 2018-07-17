Suspected Houston serial killer captured following chase

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is accused of killing his victims then stealing their cars.He is linked to three murders. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN/RNN) - The manhunt for suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez has ended.

Rodriguez, 46, was captured following a chase in northwest Harris County, TX, Tuesday morning.

He was in a stolen gray Nissan Sentra and was arrested following a 14-minute pursuit around 7 a.m.

Rodriguez surrendered peacefully.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said there was a pistol inside the car.

A search had been underway for Rodriguez since Monday.

Rodriguez, thought to be 46, is a parolee who investigators believe cut off his GPS monitor within the last two weeks and soon started killing.

"We're here today to sound the alarm serious concern he's strike again and we all need to be vigilant no matter the circumstances report him immediately," said Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department Monday.

UPDATE: Rodriguez is in police custody. No other details are immediately available, but we will advise the media and public as soon as possible. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2018

Rodriguez is a suspect in a violent crime spree that includes three murders and one shooting.

The first murder occurred last week in Cypress, TX. The most recent was Monday at a Mattress One store where a sales rep found an employee dead next to a mattress near the back door.

Investigators believed Rodriguez murdered his victims then stole their cars.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, served time for a sex crime against a 16-year-old girl, according to court records.

He also has convictions for burglary, auto theft and criminal trespass.

While in prison, Rodriguez racked up another conviction for having a weapon in prison. He was on paroled in September 2017.

