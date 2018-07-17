Suspected Houston serial killer captured, charged with murder following chase

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is accused of killing his victims, then stealing their cars. He is linked to three murders. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN/RNN) - The manhunt for suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez has ended.

Rodriguez, 46, was captured following a chase in northwest Harris County, TX, Tuesday morning.

He was in a stolen gray Nissan Sentra and was arrested following a 14-minute pursuit around 7 a.m.

Rodriguez surrendered peacefully.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said there was a pistol inside the car.

Rodriguez is now being charged with two counts of murder, with a third count expected to be filed Wednesday, according to KPRC.

#BREAKING: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez charged with 2 counts of capital murder. A 3rd count is expected to be filed tomorrow. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/MdU3EXcSmF — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) July 17, 2018

A search had been underway for Rodriguez since Monday.

Rodriguez, thought to be 46, is a parolee who investigators believe cut off his GPS monitor within the last two weeks and soon started killing.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Rodriguez was living in a halfway house, and was working at a nearby Tyson factory, before he disappeared from the house last week and never returned.

“We have serious concerns that this individual will strike again, and we all need to be vigilant, no matter the circumstances, to report it immediately," said Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department Monday.

UPDATE: Rodriguez is in police custody. No other details are immediately available, but we will advise the media and public as soon as possible. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2018

Rodriguez is a suspect in a violent crime spree that includes three murders and one shooting.

The first murder occurred last week in Cypress, TX, where the body of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson was found at her home on July 13.

The next day, the body of Allie Barrow, 28, was found in the back office of a Mattress Firm store in northwest Houston.

And then on Monday, the body of Edward Magana, an employee at a Mattress One store in Houston, was found. Magana had been shot to death, police said.

Investigators believe Rodriguez murdered his victims, then stole their cars.

He's also accused of robbing and shooting a METROLift driver near a Houston gas station on Monday.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, served time for a sex crime against a 16-year-old girl, according to court records.

He also has convictions for burglary, auto theft and criminal trespass.

While incarcerated, Rodriguez racked up another conviction for having a weapon in prison. He was paroled in September 2017.

