McDonald's shooter pleads guilty, gets 18 years

A McDonald's worker opened fire at close range on two co-workers in December at this location on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A McDonald's employee was convicted Monday in a violent attack on two co-workers inside the Anderson Township eatery late last year.

Zachary Allart Mount Washington pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault and gun charges for shooting and critically wounding his ex-girlfriend, Jayla Frost and their manager, Denise Higgins. Hamilton County prosecutors dropped two attempted murder charges.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jerome Metz Jr. immediately sentenced Allart, 20, to 18 years in prison.

Allart expressed remorse in court Monday, a stark contrast to his first court appearance in the case when he showed no emotion.

According to prosecutors, Allart lingered at the Beechmont Avenue McDonald's once his shift ended the evening of Dec. 13. Frost was still working, but the couple had recently broken up.

Allart shot the 18-year-old twice in the head, including once in the face, and then Higgins, 36, of Westwood once in the back.

Both victims were shot at close range, authorities have said, and initially listed in critical condition.

Deputies responded in less than a minute. They found Allart holding a gun to his head, threatening to shoot himself, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies deescalated the situation. Allart surrendered his gun and was taken into custody without further incident.

Corporate spokesman Phil Saken said at the time of the shooting Allart and Frost had worked at the eatery nearly two years and nearly a year, respectively. Higgins was a McDonald's employee for several years, and was at the Beechmont location for several months.

Higgins was released from the hospital days later, but Frost remained in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for months.

The Walnut Hills High School graduate was a freshman at the time at the University of Cincinnati. She majored in computer information technology, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her mother to help pay medical expenses.

Since the fund was opened Dec. 20, just over $13,300 has been raised toward a $75,000 goal.

"Hello everyone I would like to give a brief update on my daughter Jayla’s condition. She is in therapy and doing well making some progress," her mother, Jackie Ware, wrote in the latest post.

"The donations will help me to get her some medical therapeutic items. Also her everyday living needs. We would like to say thank you all for your kind words and thoughts and prayers. Thank you all again. God Bless."

