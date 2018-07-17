Wrestlers sue Ohio State over doctor's sexual misconduct

By KANTELE FRANKO and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior.
In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, four Ohio men listed as John Does say Richard Strauss sexually assaulted or harassed them in the late 1980s or 1990s. The wrestlers' lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.
The university didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.
An independent investigation about Strauss began after such allegations were raised earlier this year. Ohio State says the allegations involve men from 14 sports
Strauss worked for the university for two decades, retiring in 1998. He killed himself in 2005.
His family has said they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of the allegations.
