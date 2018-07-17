City helps teen keep his hot dog stand open

Jaequan Faulkner’s been running a little hot dog stand in front of his house in north Minneapolis since 2016. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) – When you’re a young businessman, you can use a little help learning the ropes.

Jaequan Faulkner’s been running a little hot dog stand in front of his house in north Minneapolis since 2016 and things are starting to take off.

"When I sold my first hot dog, I'm like, ‘OK, this is cool,’” the 13-year-old said.

Now, a couple of years later, the food stand is more popular than ever.

"I'm surprised of how many people there is,” Faulkner said. “I'm like, ‘wow, I've really realized how much people enjoy it.’"

With all those people stopping by to get a bite to eat, the stand, called Mr. Faulkner’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs, eventually caught the attention of the Minneapolis Health Department.

And they soon paid a visit. Not to shut Jaequan down, but to make the little stand legal.

"We helped Quan become permitted and went through some food safety techniques and procedures with him so he could operate legally and safely," said Minneapolis Health Department Supervisor Ryan Krick.

"The permit helps me let other people know that I'm officially ready to take care of business," Faulkner said.

And business continues to be good.

"I pay me and my uncle and my cousin,” Faulkner said. “But before I do any of that, I pay tax. It's not about the money. It’s something I enjoy doing."

And for his customers, it's not just about the hot dogs.

"I think it’s amazing. I think it’s inspirational. I think we need more stuff like this,” said Deandre Harrison.

“The north side's been deemed a bad area, a bad place, but you see stuff like this, you got to support it."

Meanwhile, Jaequan’s setting his sights even higher. He said he’s saving up some of his profits to buy a hot dog cart.

