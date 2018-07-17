Mother Teresa care homes investigated amid child-trafficking scandal

Fairfield firefighters and paramedics saved a dog from deep water Tuesday.Full Story >
Fairfield firefighters and paramedics saved a dog from deep water Tuesday.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s.Full Story >
The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza is trying to open a safe they believe has likely been around the hotel and Carew Tower since the 1940s or 1950s.Full Story >
Indiana police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed when the handgun her father was cleaning accidentally fired in southern Indiana.Full Story >
Indiana police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed when the handgun her father was cleaning accidentally fired in southern Indiana.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.Full Story >
Porn star Stormy Daniels is set to return to Ohio next month, three weeks after her arrest at a Columbus strip club on charges that were later dropped.Full Story >