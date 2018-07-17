Mother Teresa care homes investigated amid child-trafficking scandal

A nun and a social worker are accused of selling a child for $730. (Source: AP Photo/Bikas Das)

(RNN) - India has ordered immediate inspections of all childcare homes run by Missionaries of Charity - the Catholic order established by Mother Teresa - after employees at a shelter were accused of selling babies.

The inspections were announced after a charity in the state of Jharkhand, India, was shut down earlier this month following the arrest of a nun and a worker accused of selling four babies from a shelter for unmarried women.

Sister Konsalia Balsa and social worker Amina Indwar were accused of selling the fourth baby for $730. The parents of the child were allegedly told an adoption was legal and that the money was for medical expenses.

Police have found all four children.

The Missionaries of Charity stopped assisting adoptions in India in 2015 after the government made it easier for single, divorced or separated people to adopt children.

Mother Teresa established the Missionaries of Charity in 1950.

