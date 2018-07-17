E. coli: What you need to know - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

E. coli: What you need to know

Some strains of the bacteria can make you sick, but there are ways of keeping yourself safe. (Source: AP Graphics) Some strains of the bacteria can make you sick, but there are ways of keeping yourself safe. (Source: AP Graphics)

(RNN) - Bacteria is all around us, and certain types of it can make people very sick.

E. coli is found in the environment, food and intestines of people and animals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. 

Some strains of the bacteria can make people sick with symptoms such as diarrhea, urinary tract infections and pneumonia. 

Basic hygiene - especially when preparing food - is key to preventing E. coli illnesses. Tips include:

  • Wash your hands after using the bathroom, when preparing food, after contact with animals and their environments, and before touching things like pacifiers or bottles that enter a baby’s mouth.
  • Prevent cross-contamination by using separate grocery bags, cutting boards and plates for produce, meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from other foods.
  • Wash fruits and vegetables under running water.
  • Thoroughly cook foods to a minimum internal temperature of 145°F for steaks, 160°F for ground beef and pork. 
  • Don't swallow water from streams and pools, and avoid unpasteurized dairy products, the CDC said.

The last major E. coli outbreak involved tainted romaine lettuce and killed five people, with the deaths reported in Arkansas, California, Minnesota and New York. 

Of the 210 people infected with the strain in 36 states, 96 people were hospitalized.

Experts blamed the infection on contaminated water used to grow the greens. The CDC declared the outbreak over in late June.

