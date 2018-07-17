Misconduct allegations no obstacle for many state lawmakers

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - An analysis by The Associated Press finds that many state lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era are having success running for re-election or new legislative seats.
Roughly two dozen of the 70 state lawmakers who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct are running for re-election or another office this year. Of those, 15 have already advanced to the Nov. 6 general election.
Kelly Dittmar, an assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University, said the relative political success of accused state lawmakers suggests that voters are unsure how to respond.
That is true even in states where voters have a history of supporting female politicians and traditionally liberal issues.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
