Mystery family in slides from Goodwill found

A woman found the collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia. (Source: Kristie Baeumert/CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – The search is over. The family pictured in a collection of old slides has been found.

A woman in north Georgia discovered the family pictures inside the box for an old projector she bought from Goodwill for less than $15.

Kristie Baeumert shared some of the slides on Facebook in hopes of finding the family and now they’ve reached out to her.

“The family in the slides was located after a member of the family saw the story on CBS Evening News,” Baeumert said in an update to her original Facebook post.

“I spoke with a very lovely woman who asked that the photographs be turned over privately with no media attention. I plan to respect her wishes.”

Baeumert had little to go on when she began her Facebook appeal to find the family.

The slides didn't have names or locations, but did have a few clues.

The box they came in had one word scribbled on it – Kansas.

The photos showed what appeared to be a middle- to upper-income black family. In several of the photos, the women were elegantly dressed in gowns and party dresses, minks and pearls.

There were two young girls in many of the photos and they were often dressed in matching outfits.

The photos featured cars from the mid-to-late 1950s. In their day, they would’ve sold for about $2,000 each (about $16,000 to $19,000 today).

The family also appeared to have had military ties.

One picture showed a U.S. Air Force jet. On the side of the slide was written the words “Wake Island.”

The tiny speck of land in the middle of the Pacific Ocean was used as a refueling stop during World War II.

Getting the slides back to the family or their descendants was a passion project for Baeumert. After her Facebook plea, the post was shared some 4,000 times.

In the end, she said it was worth the effort.

“As I said in my original post, the internet is a magical place!” Baeumert said. “I hope this story inspires people to dust off some boxes in their basements and bring those old memories to life again.

“Off to Goodwill on my next treasure hunt now!”

