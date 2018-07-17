Who are the glamorous strangers in these slides?

A woman found a collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia. (Source: Kristie Baeumert/CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – It’s a family treasure. Just what family it’s from still needs to be figured out.

A woman in north Georgia stumbled upon a collection of slides inside the box for an old projector she recently bought from Goodwill for less than $15.

Using Facebook, Kristie Baeumert hopes to find the family the photographs belong to.

“Because the internet is a magical place, I thought I would share them and see if they could possibly make their way back to someone in the family,” Baeumert said in her Facebook post. “Perhaps someone will recognize them.”

The slides don't have names or locations, but there are a few clues.

The box they came in had one word scribbled on it – Kansas.

The photos appear to portray a middle- to upper-income black family. In several of the photos, the women are elegantly dressed in gowns and party dresses, minks and pearls.

There are two young girls in many of the photos. They’re often dressed in matching outfits.

The photos feature cars from the mid-to-late 1950s. In their day, they would’ve sold for about $2,000 each (about $16,000 to $19,000 today).

The family also may have had military ties.

One picture shows a U.S. Air Force jet. On the side of the slide is written the words “Wake Island.”

The tiny speck of land in the middle of the Pacific Ocean was used as a refueling stop during World War II.

Getting the slides back to the family or their descendants has become a bit of a passion project for Baeumert.

“I started looking at them just out of curiosity and kind of fell in love with this beautiful family,” she said. “I’m pretty sure they were taken in the 60s. Feel free to share. I would love to pass them back to their rightful place.”

Social media’s joined the cause, taking Baeumert’s plea to heart. Her Facebook post has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Fingers crossed that crowdsourcing will solve this mystery.

